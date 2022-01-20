Hawaii humane societies receive more than $40k combined in donations from #BettyWhiteChallenge

FILE – Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010. White will turn 99 on Sunday, Jan. 17. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Humane Society announced they raised more than $32,000 as part of the Betty White Challenge.

The #BettyWhiteChallenge movement started on social media to honor the late actress who was also known for being an animal activist.

White would have turned 100 on January 17, and the challenge asked fans to pick a humane society, animal shelter, or other animal non-profit and donate $5 in her name.

FILE – BettyWhite visited the Hawaiian Humane Society, Honolulu, Hawaii, Circa 1988 (Courtesy: Hawaiian Humane Society)

The Hawaiian Humane Society said they received $32,514 in donations from 904 supporters.

“We are completely blown away by the success of the #BettyWhiteChallenge. We joined the movement as many other shelters have done, with very little expectations–just the desire to celebrate Betty and her lifelong commitment to making the world a kinder place for animals, which is so very aligned with our organization’s mission. We are so incredibly grateful and humbled by the community’s support–the love for Betty is so strong and her legacy continues to do amazing things for animals in need!” Jessica Tronoski Communications Manager for Hawaiian Humane Society

The Maui Humane Society said they too received a large amount of donations coming in from the United States and Canada.

They said they were able to get $15,000 dollars donated and are thankful to all who contributed.