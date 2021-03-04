Hawaii House resolution creates Mauna Kea working group

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii House of Representatives on Thursday passed a resolution creating a working group to develop recommendations for new management of the state’s tallest mountain.

The vote was 45 in favor and five opposed. One member was excused.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Mauna Kea has been the focus of tension for years, particularly as scientists have pursued a plan to build a new telescope at its summit to join nearly a dozen observatories there now.

Native Hawaiian activists who consider the summit to be sacred successfully halted construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope in 2019 by blocking the road to the mountaintop.