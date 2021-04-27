Hawaii House quashes bill eliminating no-knock warrants

FILE – This undated photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. (Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File)

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii House quashed a bill that would have eliminated no-knock warrants.

The measure was a centerpiece of police reform legislation proposed after high-profile killings by police across the nation.

Hawaii lawmakers introduced the bill upon learning about the death of Breonna Taylor, a Kentucky emergency medical worker who was shot after detectives busted down her apartment door in the middle of the night.

The bill would have required law enforcement to declare who they are and what they are doing when they serve a warrant, and then to wait 30 seconds before they enter a house, store, or other building.