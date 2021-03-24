Hawaii House passes budget bill avoiding deep program cuts

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii House of Representatives has passed a two-year budget for the state that avoids deep cuts to programs like sex assault treatment and tuberculosis control.

The House approved the budget with yes votes from all 50 members present. The bill now goes to the Senate.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit last year, lawmakers were looking at the possibility that an enormous budget deficit would necessitate dramatic spending cuts or tax increases.

Since then, the economy has improved modestly and the federal government has supplied states with large pots of relief money.