Hawaii House passes budget bill avoiding deep program cuts

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – State Capitol, Honolulu, Hawaii, December 10, 2020

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii House of Representatives has passed a two-year budget for the state that avoids deep cuts to programs like sex assault treatment and tuberculosis control.

The House approved the budget with yes votes from all 50 members present. The bill now goes to the Senate.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit last year, lawmakers were looking at the possibility that an enormous budget deficit would necessitate dramatic spending cuts or tax increases.

Since then, the economy has improved modestly and the federal government has supplied states with large pots of relief money.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Japan says North Korea may have fired ballistic missile

Equal Pay Day sparks debate over wage gap between men, women

First female NFL coach on closing gender pay gap in male-dominated jobs

President Biden marks Equal Pay Day with U.S. women’s soccer team

What symptoms should you look for after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Denny Stong, youngest victim in Boulder shooting, reportedly died trying to save others

More Top Stories

Trending Stories