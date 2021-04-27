Hawaii House kills bill curtailing governor emergency powers

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii House has killed a bill that would have curtailed the governor’s emergency powers.

Lawmakers introduced the measure after the coronavirus pandemic prompted Gov. David Ige to issue 19 emergency proclamations to suspend laws, impose travel quarantines and take other steps to address the public health crisis.

The bill said if the Legislature terminated an emergency proclamation and the governor wanted to issue another one for the same emergency or disaster, lawmakers would have to adopt a resolution authorizing such action.

The bill also said that the state of emergency would be authorized for no more than 60 days.