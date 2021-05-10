Hawaii House announces names of Mauna Kea working group

FILE – In this Sunday, July 14, 2019, file photo, the sun sets behind telescopes at the summit of Mauna Kea in Hawaii. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)

HONOLULU (AP) — The speaker of the Hawaii House of Representatives is announcing the members of a working group asked by the House to develop recommendations for how to manage Mauna Kea.

The Big Island mountain has been the site of a years-long conflict over the construction and operation of some of the world’s most advanced telescopes.

Three of the 15 group members were leaders of 2019 protests that blocked construction crews from reaching the mountain’s summit to build the Thirty Meter Telescope. Four members are lawmakers, including the chairperson.

A House resolution asks the working group to submit its recommendations to the Legislature by Dec. 31.