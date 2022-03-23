HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are several reasons Hawaii Hotels statewide are seeing an increase in revenue and occupancy in February 2022 than a year ago, like the quarantine requirements dropping from 10 days to 5 days.

From the beginning of the pandemic, visitors and residents could not bypass the State’s mandatory 10-day self-quarantine through the Hawaii Safe Travels program, without a negative COVID test that needed to be taken 48 hours before traveling to Hawaii.

The state travel quarantine mandate eventually moved to 5 days on Jan. 3 by the Hawaii Department of Health which has helped Hawaii’s tourism take a positive turn.

According to the Hawai’i Hotel Performance Report, the statewide average revenue in February 2022 was $253 compared to $79 in February 2021 per room.

The average daily rate for an available room in February 2022 was $351 statewide compared to $260 in February 2021. The average daily rate increased by $91 in one year.

The revenue breakdown and room rate for each island in February 2022 compared to February 2021:

Oahu — $168 compared to $50 and average room rate was $236 compared to $170.

Maui — $403 compared to $141 and average room rate was $583 compared to $446.

Island of Hawaii — $314 compared to $96 and average room rate was $403 compared to $273.

Kauai — $294 compared to $50 and average room rate was $375 compared to $185.

Over 148 hotel properties with nearly 47,000 rooms statewide were surveyed in February 2022. Hawaii’s hotel room revenues statewide were $394 million with a room demand of 1.1 million room nights, according to the Hotel Performance Report.