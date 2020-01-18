Hawaii hosts Women’s March as part of nationwide rally

Women take part in a rally before the Women’s Women’s March on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 in New York. Hundred showed up in New York City and thousands in Washington, D.C. for the rallies, which aim to harness the political power of women, although crowds were noticeably smaller than in previous years. Marches were scheduled Saturday in more than 180 cities. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Across the nation, Women’s March rallies are being held to unite on important issues to women on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

Among the issues are reproductive rights, and pay equity.

There’s a Women’s March in Hilo at 11 a.m.

They are meeting at the Mooheau Bandstand.

The Oahu Women’s March is at 5:30 p.m.

They are meeting at the Honolulu Zoo.



For more information, log onto https://www.womensmarch.com