Hawaii hosts Women’s March as part of nationwide rally

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Across the nation, Women’s March rallies are being held to unite on important issues to women on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Among the issues are reproductive rights, and pay equity.
There’s a Women’s March in Hilo at 11 a.m.
They are meeting at the Mooheau Bandstand.
The Oahu Women’s March is at 5:30 p.m.
They are meeting at the Honolulu Zoo.
For more information, log onto https://www.womensmarch.com
