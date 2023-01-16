HONOLULU (KHON2) — Decades after his assassination, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. continues to make an impact, including here in Hawaii.

On Feb. 19, 1964, Martin Luther King, Jr. touched the lives of many here in Hawaii as he spoke at the university of Hawaii.

Ten thousand people gathered to hear the speech titled Progress Toward Desegregation.

Monday morning, Jan 16, a Martin Luther King Jr. parade honoring his contributions went from magic island into Waikiki.

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Coalition of Hawaii said they were happy to see many people come together, both visitors and local residents.

“Everything that Dr. Martin Luther King stood for was about everybody coming together in all cultures and where it wouldn’t matter what race you were, you know; we can all love each other… And, Hawaii is a powerful segment of that.” Denisa Thompson

Many organizations that participated in the MLK parade, said his message remains important.

Osa Tui, Hawaii State Teachers Association president, said, “today really is a day of looking inward, looking at us ourselves, our country, what are we doing, what are we doing to continue towards those racial and social justice issues that continue to haunt our entire country.”