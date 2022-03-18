HONOLULU (KHON2) — Last year’s home value appreciation growth was higher than median wages in 25 out of 38 major metros, including Honolulu, according to a new study by Zillow.

The study revealed that home value appreciation reached higher than $100,000 in 11 of them.

“Appreciation on the typical home ranged from the equivalent of an oral surgeon’s income in San Jose to that of a food preparation worker in Philadelphia,” the study said.

Though San Jose has the highest median salary at $93,000, the home value grew by $229,277 in 2021.

Expensive coastal markets in Hawaii and California saw home value growth out-earn incomes by the largest amounts. In Honolulu, the highest median pre-tax salary last year was $51,000. The typical home value grew by $138,254, which is nearly what operations specialties managers earn in the area.

Meanwhile, annual rent payments grew by more than $3,000 and upward of 25% in popular areas cities like Miami, Phoenix and Las Vegas. In Miami, locking in a one-year lease was $7,104 more at the end of the year versus the start of the year. In Honolulu, it was $2,820 more, a major hit to the household budget.

It’s money that can’t be saved toward a down payment, which is often the biggest struggle for first-time buyers. Last year, down payments rose by more than $10,000 for a typical 30-year fixed mortgage.

As homeowners watch their assets multiply, the gap that separates renters from owning a home continues to widen — and the housing shortage is expected to continue to push rent up in 2022.

This study used data from the current Population Survey Annual Social and Economic Supplement and May 2020 National Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates.