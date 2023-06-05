HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hokulea’s license plate has been recognized as the best license plate in 2022 for design and legibility by the Automobile License Plate Collectors Association.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

This license plate was designed by the Polynesian Voyaging Society whose mission is to preserve the art and science of traditional Polynesian voyaging.

Hawaii, our special island home, is a place where the land and sea are cared for, and people and communities are healthy and safe.” Polynesian Voyaging Society

The design of this license plate has the Hokulea at its birth site in Kualoa where it first took sail in 1975.

Polynesian Voyaging Society designed license plate. (Polynesian Voyaging Society)

The Hokulea introduced a new appreciation for the Hawaiian culture and language across the islands, according to PVS.

The Hōkūleʻa sails from Oahu to Maui in celebration of the 45th anniversary of its 1976 maiden voyage to Tahiti, May 1, 2021, Hawaii. (Jake Marote and OluKai photo)

This vessel has voyaged around the world, even to one of the most isolated islands on earth, bringing people together from all walks of life.

“When Hokulea arrived at the beach in Papeʻete Harbor, over half the island’s people were there, more than 17,000 strong, and there was a spontaneous affirmation of what a great heritage we shared,” stated the PVS referring to the vessel’s first trip to Tahiti.

This recognition is the first time a Hawaii license plate has received the international title.

More than 50% of proceeds from the license plate purchase will go toward the Polynesian Voyage Society.

If a resident in Hawaii would like to have a PVS specialty license plate, they are available at all Satellite City Halls in Honolulu or by mail request.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

They are also available on Hawaii Island, Kauai and Maui.