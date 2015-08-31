Hawaii hit with storms, flooding; how long will this severe weather last?

If you have any photos or videos of the weather, submit them to KHON2 via Report It.

What a day it’s been, with flooded streets, cars under water, and power outages.

Mother Nature slammed the state with stormy weather Thursday. Flood warnings were in effect for almost the entire day for some islands, including Oahu.

Flooding was a common occurrence at several major intersections and thoroughfares. With so much rain coming down at once, some drains got overwhelmed, forcing people and cars to wade through ankle-deep or even waist-deep water.

Several traffic advisories were issued due to flooding, including Ala Moana Boulevard, Dillingham Boulevard and Alakawa Street, H-1 West near School Street on- and off-ramps, N. King Street near the intersection of Liliha Street and Dillingham Boulevard and Liliha Street between N. King Street to Vineyard Boulevard. Police previously closed that stretch of road in both directions due to flooding, though water levels eventually subsided.

The video below shows N. King Street completely flooded with a police car blocking the intersection at Liliha Street. Several vehicles appear to be stuck in the water. One lane of Liliha Street is also blocked due to flooding.

Rain caused a wave of mud just outside Gustav Webling Elementary School in Aiea. Staff had to shovel the debris out to make sure parents can get through when they pick up their kids.

Over on Maui, a flash flood warning was in effect until 3 p.m. Water was reported up to the bridge at the lower Waiehu Road bridge crossing Waiehu Stream, and on Kahekili Highway up to one foot in depth. Streams on the windward slopes of the West Maui mountains were elevated.

Sky Solbach of MauiNow.com provided this timelapse video of a rising Waiehu Stream.

So how long will this severe weather last?

Possibly another day as the flash flood watch is in place through Friday afternoon. All the ingredients for heavy rain to occur will be there.

We’re getting ample moisture from the south of the islands and there is still quite a bit to the west of Kona, south of Maui and Oahu and to a lesser extent around Kauai.

On Oahu, the rain moved through from the south, drenching just about everywhere at least in spurts.

Maui County saw a huge amount of rain just south of Lanai and headed north with heavy rain at times for the drier Kula and Kihei areas.

Hawaii Island was dry until this afternoon when heavy rains formed from Kona to Hawi, Waikola and Waimea.

It’s been wet on Kauai, but not as drenching as the other islands. However, tomorrow much of the unstable weather will be over or near Kauai, so the Garden Isle isn’t out of the woods by any means.

Tropical Storm Ignacio is moving away to the north, but it did manage to indirectly affect our weather by cutting off the trade winds and pulling up some deep tropical moisture from the south.

Be prepared for one more day and the severe weather should be cleared by Saturday.

On Wednesday, Sept. 2, a flood advisory was in effect for Hawaii Island for much of the day. Heavy showers and thunderstorms with rain rates in excess of 2 inches per hour were reported over the north and west half of the island.

Police reported hazardous driving conditions on Waikoloa Road between 5 mile marker and Hwy 190, and Hwy 190 between Puuanahulu and Waimea due to heavy rain and flooding on roadway.