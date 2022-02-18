Hawaii highways, homes face uncertain future with sea level rise

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A study recently released by NOAA predicts a one-foot sea level rise in the next 30 years, leaving Hawaii’s homes and highways with an uncertain future.

It’s slowly been taking place in front of our eyes; beaches disappearing, homes being threatened, and the ocean is sweeping over highways more often during high tide and high surf events.

“There’s really nothing we can do to stop sea level rise, the new NOAA report basically confirms what we’ve known for quite a while,” said Chip Fletcher, UH interim dean of Ocean and Earth Science Technology. “The report provides additional detail with regard to planning tools that NOAA has previously published in 2017, and because we can’t exactly predict the future, the best we can do is project the results of our modeling of the future.”

Basically, learn how to live with sea level rise and find a way to adapt with it, and figure it out before 2050.

“We’re looking at one-foot of sea level rise over the next 30 years by 2050, that’s the same amount of sea level rise that occurred over the past 100 years,” Fletcher added. “So there’s definitely an acceleration that’s taking place. We’ve known that.”

In the oceans way, homes and highways that were built decades ago.

“Every island has their problems, because we have developed the whole state and in fact, the whole world has developed their coastal zone, largely under a set of laws and policies that did not recognize the reality of sea level rise even though it’s been going on for centuries,” Fletcher added.

A 2019 report looked at the most vulnerable highway areas in the state. The state department of transportation said the top five areas that needed an immediate fix were Kamehameha Highway in Hauula and Kaaawa, Kalanianaole Highway, Kuhio Highway in Waikoko, and Honoapiilani near Olowalu on Maui.

The DOT has protected the areas for the short-term and they’re even moving highways mauka like Honoapiilani.

“20% of our highways are expected to get impacted by sea level rise by year 2100, which means by 2050, all of those roads are getting impacted,” explained State Highways deputy director Ed Sniffen. “20% means if I had to relocate or raise those roads, that means $15 billion, so a lot of money.”

Money that other states are competing for too.

Fletcher and Sniffen said hard discussions need to happen including relocating communities or raising them and building roads behind them.

“We need to have a focused on dialogue in Hawaii,” said Fletcher. “Waikiki is the gateway to tourism, do we see it feasible to raise the land in Waikiki and redesign the buildings on raised land? Is it feasible to raise the buildings and not raise the land? Is it feasible to move out of Waikiki and somehow deconstruct Waikiki and leave it in the form of the wetland that it originally was over 100 years ago? These are questions that we need to engage in, and we have professional architects and community designers and transportation officials that all play an important role in, you know, sort of brainstorming, what are the approaches that we want to take on this problem in Hawaii, but sea level rise, there’s no scenario in which sea level rise stops this century or next century.”

Fletcher said its important to enforce current restrictions when it comes to hardening the shoreline.

“It’s now basically illegal to build a seawall,” said Fletcher. “That’s fantastic news, because it protects beaches. Beaches are part of the public trust. And the state has also passed a new law that takes effect this summer. A real estate disclosure requirement that if you’re selling property that research has shown to be exposed to sea level rise, the buyer has to be told about this. This means that the buyer of the property cannot claim lack of knowledge and knows what they’re getting into.”

“Understand that it’s going to cost,” Sniffen said. “It’s going to take time and money for us to get the system to be as resilient as necessary for the 2100 year.”