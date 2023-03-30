HONOLULU (KHON2) — Students will learn theory and practical skills in the various phases of welding and cutting.

The Summer CTE Academy allows a student to receive free hands-on experience in three different programs over a six-week timeframe.

The academy gives students the choice between ten different programs:

Automotive technology – an overview of the eight areas of automotive technology courses offered here at HCC.

– an overview of the eight areas of automotive technology courses offered here at HCC. Carpentry technology – students will over the two-week program use materials and tools to make a final project.

– students will over the two-week program use materials and tools to make a final project. Computing, security and networking technology – this is a two-part course. the first week students will learn and build a network and the second week students will learn about cyberattacks.

– this is a two-part course. the first week students will learn and build a network and the second week students will learn about cyberattacks. Cosmetology – students will learn about the Cosmetology department pathways: Cosmetology and Cosmetology Instructor Training.

– students will learn about the Cosmetology department pathways: Cosmetology and Cosmetology Instructor Training. Early childhood education– students will learn about how early educators provide intentional play-based experiences for young children.

F ashion technology – this program allows hands on experience by having students create their own pair of “Jams” shorts.

– this program allows hands on experience by having students create their own pair of “Jams” shorts. Fire and environmental emergency response – firefighter training such as tying ropes and knots to haul tools and equipment, climbing ladders, assisting victims, performing search and rescue, using hoses and operating hose stream, conserving property and preserving the fire scene will be provided for students to get experience.

– firefighter training such as tying ropes and knots to haul tools and equipment, climbing ladders, assisting victims, performing search and rescue, using hoses and operating hose stream, conserving property and preserving the fire scene will be provided for students to get experience. Music and entertainment learning experience – songwriting, music production, video production, and mentorship.

– songwriting, music production, video production, and mentorship. Sheet metal and plastics technology – over two weeks using metal fabrication, fabricating air conditioning ducts, architectural metal work and pattern development, students will create a final project.

– over two weeks using metal fabrication, fabricating air conditioning ducts, architectural metal work and pattern development, students will create a final project. Welding technology– Students will learn the various phases of welding and cutting to creat a final project.

Each of the three programs students choose will last two weeks.

In addition to gaining experience in a potential career field, the students will be provided with help to prepare them for entering college. The course, for an easier transition into college, will be once a week talking about college environment, resources, and academic goals.

Students will also be given leadership training by Center for Tomorrow’s Leaders. The training will teach students the skills, values, and concepts of a leader to give them an advantage when entering their career field.

The deadline to apply is Friday, May 12. For more information on the application process click here.