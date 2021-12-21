Hawaii hearing over tainted Navy water ends without a ruling

FILE – A tunnel inside the Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility is seen in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Jan. 26, 2018. U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said the EPA should step in after the Navy disputed the Hawaii Department of Health’s analysis of fuel contamination at a well that provides drinking water to the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s water system. Military households have complained about their tap water, with some saying they suffered ailments such as cramps and vomiting after drinking it. (U.S. Navy via AP, File)

HONOLULU (AP) — A hearings officer says he expects to issue a recommendation early next week on whether the Navy has to comply with Hawaii’s order to empty fuel from a massive storage tank facility.

The Navy is contesting an order by the state Department of Health to suspend the facility’s operations and empty the underground tanks after tests in recent weeks detected petroleum in the Navy’s tap water system.

The Navy argues the order isn’t needed because it has suspended facility operations and is analyzing whether to remove the fuel from the tanks.

Some families living in military housing said the tainted water caused ailments such as vomiting and rashes.