Hawaii hearing over tainted Navy water ends without a ruling

HONOLULU (AP) — A hearings officer says he expects to issue a recommendation early next week on whether the Navy has to comply with Hawaii’s order to empty fuel from a massive storage tank facility.
The Navy is contesting an order by the state Department of Health to suspend the facility’s operations and empty the underground tanks after tests in recent weeks detected petroleum in the Navy’s tap water system.
The Navy argues the order isn’t needed because it has suspended facility operations and is analyzing whether to remove the fuel from the tanks.
Some families living in military housing said the tainted water caused ailments such as vomiting and rashes.