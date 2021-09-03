Hawaii health officials link COVID cluster to food service industry

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Health’s report for August shows a number of cases linked to the food service industry.

According to DOH, in one cluster, a food supplier who was infected dropped off a delivery at a restaurant and infected restaurant workers of which five tested positive, two were vaccinated.

In another cluster of seven, this group of food service workers sang together while at a karaoke bar, where no masks were worn and no social distancing was practiced.

From July to August, DOH investigated two clusters of 40, linked to a large restaurant chain on Oahu are in high-risk areas.

One in a tourist area and the other in a an area with low vaccination rates. Which the employer reported a low vaccination rate among employees.