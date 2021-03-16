Hawaii Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char pledges to help state navigate through pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii State Director of Health Dr. Elizabeth Char has pledged to continue to help Hawaii navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Char released the following statement following her unanimous confirmation by the Hawaii State Senate on Tuesday, March 16:

Mahalo to Governor Ige and the members of the Senate for their confidence in my leadership of the Department of Health. I’m honored to be leading DOH with our team of 2,500 dedicated, passionate, and skilled individuals. Throughout the past year, this team has spearheaded a science-based, rational approach to save lives and help Hawaii navigate through the pandemic. Looking forward, we must seek new opportunities and seize them when they arise to take lessons learned from COVID-19 to benefit our state’s recovery from the pandemic and beyond. I look forward to continuing our work to create a more robust and stable Department that is well-positioned for the challenges of the future.

– Hawaii State Director of Health Dr. Elizabeth Char

