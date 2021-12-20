Hawaii Health Department holds a hearing concerning Red Hill operations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Department of Health (DOH) held a hearing on Monday on an emergency order demanding the Navy to suspend all activity at Red Hill.

The hearing started at 8 a.m. and it will continue day to day until completed. On Dec. 7, the Department of Navy informed DOH that it would contest the order.

Board of Water Supply’s lawyer Ella Foley Gannon gave an opening statement.

“Thousands of service member families drank from that water,” Gannon said. “They had to move from their homes, their schools were shut down and their wells had to shut down. My client has been directly damaged by this. This is real damage, and it’s happening today.”

“That is an imminent threat to the public health of the people and environment of Oahu, ” she added.

Also, at the virtual hearing asking the Navy officials some questions on corrosion protection was the Department of Health’s Deputy Attorney General Wade Hargrove III.

“Do the tanks at Red Hill have corrosion protection?” asked Hargrove III.

One of the Department of Navy officials said “No.”

According to the Navy, 10 coupons or steel plates were removed from the Navy’s contaminated steel water tanks and sent to a laboratory on the mainland for further analysis. The Navy determined that nine out of 10 coupons contained brownish reddish corrosion on its back.

The Navy said it cannot accurately determine the thickness of steel and where repairs are needed. However, moisture was noted on the backside of the steel coupons or the concrete structure with six to ten coupon locations. The evidence of carbonation of the concrete, presence of chlorides in the corrosion products and structure to electrolyte corrosion potential readings all corroborate that regions of the tank were actively corroding.