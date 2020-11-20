Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center hosts auction for a cause

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center (HHHRC) debuted its online “Auction For A Cause” event, which aims to raise support for the organization’s ongoing programs. The event will run until Nov. 23.

Items in the auction include a guitar autographed by famous rock band Green Day, a Ritz-Carlton weekend package, Tiffany necklace, local artwork and a personal performance from Jimbo the Drag Clown.

HHHRC says they typically host community gatherings to raise awareness about the organization’s mission to reduce harm, promote health, create wellness and fight stigma in Hawaii, but decided that this year some events would be virtual to encourage safety amid the pandemic.

“We are very grateful to receive the level of support we’ve had from the community in putting this auction together,” said Andrew Ogata, HHHRC Events Manager. “We invite the rest of the state to look at what we have to offer and post a bid. We are happy that we can offer luxurious experiences like hotel getaways along with other attractive items.”

Since the onset of the pandemic, HHHRC has continued to provide medical case

management services to people living with HIV on Oahu.

The center offers HIV and hepatitis C testing along with behavioral health services in its Kakaako clinic. Along with being heavily involved in the community, the organization also provides street-based wound care to Honolulu’s unsheltered.

To participate in the “Auction For A Cause,” click here.

For more information, visit their website.