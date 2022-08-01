HONOLULU (KHON2) — Having good healthcare is an important tool in staying healthy, happy and living long.

Many Americans struggle trying to find affordable healthcare which is more important now than ever due to the lingering impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

WalletHub, an online credit score website, ranked all 50 states and the District of Columbia on 42 metrics to see who receives the best and worst healthcare.

In their study, Rhode Island was the best state for healthcare followed by Massachusetts and then Hawaii.

Hawaii also ranked fifth for having the most dentists per capita and second for having the lowest number of adults who did not visit a dentist in the past year.

Hawaii also has the third highest number of insured adults between the ages of 19 and 64. According to their study, Hawaii has the lowest stroke and heart disease rate.

James Kahn is a professor at the University of California and said people should always look into their employer-sponsored health insurance.

“Although the cost to employees has gone way up in recent years, and deductibles are rising to $2,000 to $5,000 per year, still if the employer is paying most of the premium the beneficiary does reasonably well,” said Kahn.

He said another favorable option for low-income individuals and families is subsidized participation in Affordable Care Act exchange plans.

“Specifically, with income less than 400% of the federal poverty level, the federal government will pay most or all of the premium,” said Kahn. “Unfortunately, for private insurance affordable premiums typically means high cost-sharing and strict oversight of care access.”

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

To read the full study on the best and worst states for healthcare in the United States head to WalletHub’s website.