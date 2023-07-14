HONOLULU (KHON2) — Whatever your opinion of local politics and politicians, Hawaiʻi has a strong presence when it comes to innovating legislation that seeks to protect rights across the spectrum.

To discuss some of Hawaiʻi’s innovative legislation, KHON2.com sat down with the Hawaiʻi State House of Representatives Speaker Scott Saiki.

Speaker Saiki embarked on his journey in Hawaiʻi’s Legislature in 1994 when he was first elected to the House of Representatives. From there, he went on to become the Speaker of the House in 2018.

During his career, Speaker Saiki also acted as the House Majority Leader from 2013-2017. But his history is not simply roles in party and legislative leadership. He has been on the ground with some of Hawaiʻi’s most innovative legislation.

Marriage Equality

One at the top of his list was Hawaiʻi’s eventual embracement of universal marriage equality which was passed in 2013 but was a battle that began in 1990, even before Speaker Saiki became a legislator.

So, what happened to move Hawaiʻi forward?

“In 2013, the United States Supreme Court — and I clearly remember this — in June 2013, the United States Supreme Court issued that decision in the US versus Windsor case, which has stopped the federal government from discriminating against same sex couples,” said Speaker Saiki. “And when that decision came down, we realized that the marriage was back on the table. So, we worked over that summer. I worked with the governor’s office — it was Governor Abercrombie at the time — to organize legislation to authorize same sex marriage.”

Speaker Saiki went on to explain that once the U.S. Supreme Court made its decision, Hawaiʻi knew that it could no longer ignore the need for extending civil rights to all of its citizens.

“The first question that we had to decide on whether to pull the trigger on that in the next session in January 2014. Or should we have a special session before the regular session began? And I had recommended that we hold a special session. The governor agreed, we convened the special session in October 2013,” explained Speaker Saiki. “So, that was, I think, for those who recall that session, that special session, this is probably one of the most contentious times that we’ve had here at the legislature. Thousands of people were bussed into the Capitol, to testify, basically for and against the legislation. But in the end, there were 30 members of the House who voted in favor of the bill. And we were able to approve it in that special session. And the governor signed it right afterward.”

Speaker Saiki also wanted to point out the hard work that was done by legislators to ensure all citizens’ access to civil rights.

“In particular, a lot of the credit goes to our to house chairs. We assigned the bill for public hearings before the Judiciary and Finance committees. So, they held the hearing together; and they had to hear from thousands of people who were bussed in. So, they were meeting for days and days, 12 hours a day; and then, we were finally able to vote on the bill,” added Speaker Saiki. “The second group of people that I wanted to thank, in particular, were the freshmen members that year. We had, I think, six or seven freshmen members who told us that they were going to support same sex marriage; and even in the face of all of the opposition, they held firm. They all voted in favor of the bill; and the following election year, several of them were targeted in their reelection campaigns by opponents; but they all won their re-elections.”

Women’s Healthcare Rights

Women’s rights, while also being human rights, has come under a lot fire in the last few years. There is a growing opinion in some parts of the United States that women do not have the right to choose their own healthcare options.

However, in Hawaiʻi, women’s rights are human rights; and the state’s legislature has made that very clear.

Hawaiʻi made reproductive rights a constitutional guarantee in 1970, before Roe v. Wade made it to the U.S. Supreme Court.

So, what was the innovative push that led to an understanding of universal human rights?

“In 2013, one of the first one of the first bills that our new leadership team prioritized was a bill that would have required emergency contraceptives to be made available in hospital emergency rooms,” said Speaker Saiki. “So, up until that point, there was no requirement for that. But we made that a priority that year and were able to approve the legislation in 2013.”

The Hawaiʻi legislature even made it a point to update healthcare rights for women.

“We were able to work on some other bills that protect women and reproductive rights. One was just this past year, which was to modernize our abortion statutes, which have been in effect since the 1970s,” explained Speaker Saiki. “So, those statutes were basically modernized.

The Hawaiʻi legislature also made the move to help protect healthcare providers from laws that seek to limit civil rights access to healthcare for some targeted citizens.

“We also approved legislation that provides what is basically a shield law for providers so that they cannot be held responsible for providing services in Hawaiʻi,” added Speaker Saiki. “So, we I think when you look at the states, Hawaiʻi’s reproductive rights scheme is probably one of the most comprehensive in the United States.”

Speaker Saiki had a few visionaries to thank for their foresight in securing healthcare access for women.

“Along the way, there have been a lot of champions. Going back to the 1970s, when the legislature took up abortion rights, even Sen. Pat Saiki was one of the leaders in that movement,” said Speaker Saiki. “The delegates to the 1970 constitutional convention inserted a provision that protected privacy rights, which covers reproductive rights. So, there have been all along the way that there have been some really fundamental achievements that were made in this area.”

Harm Reduction

Hawaiʻi has an incredibly innovative approach to harm reduction. With the foresight of physicians like Dr. David McEwan, the HIV crisis was much more subdued here in Hawaiʻi.

This led to some of the first legislation in the U.S. that sought to take prevention a step further.

With drug use often comes sharing of those drugs, or at least the paraphernalia. This means syringes are a carrier for diseases. So, the legislature embraced harm reduction as a public policy and made the move to mitigate the transference of diseases in an easily preventable way: syringe exchanges.

“What’s happened in Hawaiʻi is that rather than just trying to ban banned substances, we’ve also taken the approach of trying to deal with people who may be encountering these substances,” said Speaker Saiki. “So, I think that, for example, you mentioned the syringe exchange. That program began in Hawaiʻi in the 1980s. It was Governor Waihee and the Health Department at that time that initiated this program. The legislature eventually approved an exchange program.”

Each year, Hawaiʻi’s syringe exchange program processes millions of used syringes. Conceptually, that is millions of chances for a life-threatening disease to be transferred that the state’s program has mitigated.

“That has been pretty successful over the years. In fact, last year, there are probably over a million exchanges, but that program is in place to protect people who are unfortunately still using syringes,” said Speaker Saiki. “We also approved legislation this past year to address the fentanyl issue to basically decriminalize the test strips that are used to detect that chemical. So, the approach that we’ve taken, as I mentioned, is not just to ban or prohibit substances, but to find ways to address some of the public health concerns that come from using these kinds of substances.”

Harm reduction is not the only goal with these strategic legislative moves. They also save Hawaiʻi’s taxpayers millions of dollars each year that would deal with the consequences of not having these programs.

Gun Control

Gun control is a topic that has been at the forefront of U.S. political discourse since the Dubya years. The National Rifle Association has spent millions in marketing each year.

While more Americans are carrying guns, there is still a majority of citizens who do not feel safe with guns freely roaming around sensitive places or around their children.

So, Hawaiʻi’s legislature embarked on a fine line to maintain the freedom to carry guns with the desire of most citizens to be protected from those guns.

“We approved some bills last year on gun control. Hawaiʻi is ranked as one of the top states by the Gabby Giffords Foundation, when it comes to gun control legislation,” added Speaker . In fact, the bill that we passed this past session a few months ago was rated by the Giffords Foundation as the best piece of legislation in the U.S. that was approved in the United States last year. So, the legislature has made a firm commitment to protect public safety and to control access and use of guns in Hawaiʻi.”

The Environment

The environment is another controversial issue that has millions divided. To protect the planet or to exploit it with prejudice are the two poles with everyone else in the middle.

Hawaiʻi decided to tackle the problem.

“Hawaiʻi’s approach to the environment, to climate, combined with natural resource management began in 2013 when we approved the renewable mandate by the year 2045. A lot of the laws that we have passed since then are geared towards enabling our state to reach that 100% renewable requirement, which is coming up pretty quickly in about 20 years,” said Speaker Saiki. And then combine that with other work we’ve done on shoreline mitigation, on our parks and trails, on trying to better manage our resources. And a lot of this has to do with our commitment to managing our natural resources, climate and environment in ways that perpetuate the culture in Hawaiʻi.”

A unified approach that embraces the old ways of the kānaka maoli seems to be the way forward.

“I think that there’s been more awareness in the legislature of how all of these elements are tied together; and the unifying bond, I think, is what you find in the Hawaiian culture and how that culture really preserved and respected our natural resources. So that’s something that we’re, we’ve been really trying to work hard on the past years.”

Being a leader in this area recently led our governor to be a keynote speaker at the United Nations to discuss what Hawaiʻi is doing to protect its ecosystem.

“Of all the states, Hawaiʻi seems to be one of the ones that’s taking it most seriously. And it’s doing that legislation.”

Human Trafficking

Yes, human trafficking is a major issue across the globe. In 2022, it was found that a large percentage of those trafficked in Hawaii are kanaka maoli.

So, what has Hawaiʻi done to protect its citizens from being trafficked?

“Trafficking is, as you know, is an issue that has become more and more significant for all of us. And it’s a problem that we need to contend with. I think one of the issues is that people don’t really see it happening, but it is happening. And it’s increasing here in Hawaiʻi just because of our proximity. But recently we did approve legislation to create a special trafficking unit within the Attorney General’s Office.”

Speaker Saiki went on to explain what this new program aims to do.

“So, the Attorney General now has jurisdiction, specific jurisdiction and investigative authority, over these kinds of crimes,” said Speaker Saiki. “We’ve also provided financial assistance to nonprofit organizations that deal with victims. So, we’ve made not just a legal commitment, but also a financial commitment, too, to addressing sex trafficking in Hawaiʻi.”

Homelessness

Homelessness is not something that only Hawaiʻi is dealing with. Since the 2008 recession, homelessness has increased in numbers each year.

While Hawaiʻi has not figured the solution that eradicates homelessness for those who do not choose to be, the state is one of the only in the U.S. that is systematically attempting to abolish it.

“Yeah, so, housing and homelessness is a tough nut to crack; and but we’ve been really focused on both of this topic. Over the past few years, we have invested hundreds of millions of dollars to help develop affordable housing, not just the housing component itself, but also the infrastructure that is required to build these kinds of units. So, we’ve provided funding through different state agencies to do that; and one area in particular was approved last year. It was a $600 million appropriation for the Department of Hawaiian Homelands to help address the waiting list there.”

Mental health care seems to be one of the most important tools states can use in mitigating involuntary homelessness. So, what is Hawaiʻi doing about it?

“When it comes to homelessness, we have really focused over the past couple of years on dealing with people who have mental health issues and who are homeless as a result of that,” said Speaker Saiki. “Because obviously, when we are driving through our communities or walking through our communities, we see people on the sidewalks who obviously have mental health issues and need help. So, we have been trying to work to see how we can involve the judiciary and provide the judiciary, the courts with more oversight authority and the ability to extend competency cases so that we can direct treatment for these kinds of cases.”

And Speaker Saiki was quick to remind us that it is the non-profit agencies of Hawaiʻi who are standing in the gap.

“We’ve also funded, made financial commitments to nonprofit organizations that assist homeless individuals. So, as you know, the nonprofits play a really vital role in combatting and addressing homelessness,” said Speaker Saiki. “Non-profits are basically the ones that are on the front line, and they’re the ones that are providing the services. They’re providing the intervention; they’re the ones that are working one-on-one with homeless individuals. So, we need to provide all the support that we can to our nonprofits.”

Recreational Marijuana

Cannabis has split the U.S. There are some states that still do not have legal medical marijuana while there are lots more that moved down the road of making marijuana legal recreationally.

Marijuana has had a long political road in U.S. history. It went from a common place plant used for both its medicinal properties and its industrial strength. Entire presidential administrations have dedicated their work to ensuring that citizens do not have access to marijuana.

In 2023, Hawaiʻi had the opportunity to make recreational marijuana legal; but the legislature failed to pass the bill.

So, what did Speaker Saiki have to say about the future of marijuana in Hawaiʻi?

“As you know, the legislature approved medical marijuana a couple of decades ago. And it was just a few years ago that we were able to finally authorize dispensaries for medical marijuana purposes,” said Speaker Saiki. “However, that system has not been fully implemented, yet. So, that was one reason why we did not rush into recreational marijuana.”

But, what is standing in the way of recreational marijuana being legalized?

“At some point, recreational marijuana will be approved in Hawaiʻi. What we need to address now are the objections from the law enforcement community. The objections are being raised at every level of government, from the federal government, the federal prosecutors, the Attorney General’s office at the state level, the city prosecutor, the county prosecutors, the police department, all of the law enforcement agencies are completely united in their opposition to recreational marijuana,” explained Speaker Saiki. “So, if we approved recreational marijuana, we have to make sure that we address the objections that are being raised by law enforcement because the law enforcement agencies are the ones that are going to have to enforce these laws. So we have to make sure that that we that we listen and hear them.”

So, while Hawaii has some ways to go in areas, the state continues to be a leader in civil rights legislation.