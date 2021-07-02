Hawaii-grown food gets big boost from Gov. Ige

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Food grown in Hawaii got a big boost from Gov. David Ige on Friday, July 2.

Gov. Ige signed two bills into law that require State departments to buy local.

One of the measures requires schools to do it and the other — which was on the governor’s veto list — expects the same of all other State departments.

“The governor realized how important this is for local farmers and for students and for parents. And just for the state in general, the ability to produce food here, buy the food here: It all leaves dollars within Hawaii instead of sending it other places.” Jesse Cooke, Ulupono Initiative

The “Farm to School” law mandates 30% of public school food to come from local producers by 2030.

The other requires all departments to get 50% of their food from Hawaii growers or value-added processors by 2050.