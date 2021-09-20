Hawaii group stresses importance of car seats during National Child Passenger Safety Week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is National Child Passenger Safety Week and a local group will resume virtual car safety checks after being put on pause due to the pandemic.

The Keiki Injury Prevention Coalition said it has not done these checks since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

As a result, according to the Keiki Injury Prevention Coalition, thousands of new parents have not been properly instructed on how to install their car seat.

“We go through the car seat installation just like we would do if we were to meet them in-person, and we go step-by-step on how to correctly install the car seat and guide them through installing, as well as fitting their child in the car seat.” Lisa Dau, Kapiolani Medical Center

A regular session with a car seat tech is 45 minutes.

Nearly half of car seats are misused, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and car crashes are the leading cause of death for children.

Appointments are required for the Keiki Injury Prevention Coalition. Click here for details.