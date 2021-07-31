Hawaii group provides back-to-school supplies to more than 700 keiki

FILE – Families stand in line at the Valoha Giving Movement’s 4th annual “Back to School Bash” at the Neil S. Blaisdell Park, Aiea, Hawaii, July 31, 2021. (Christina Bush photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Between 700 and 800 keiki received back-to-school supplies on Saturday, July 31, through the Valoha Giving Movement’s school supply drive at the Neil S. Blaisdell Park.

The school supply drive was held from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, where children could enjoy games, pizza, giveaways and all types of supplies.

Saturday’s drive was the fourth annual “Back to School Bash,” hosted by the Valoha Giving Movement.

FILE – Keiki smile at the Valoha Giving Movement’s 4th annual “Back to School Bash” at the Neil S. Blaisdell Park, Aiea, Hawaii, July 31, 2021. (Christina Bush photo)

According to the Valoha Giving Movement’s Facebook page, the group is based in Hawaii and helps provide houseless and less fortunate individuals with resumes, resources, referrals, clothes, toiletries and food.