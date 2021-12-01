Hawaii Governor seeking nominations for volunteer positions on two islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige is looking for candidates interested in serving on the Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR) on Kaua’i and on Hawaii Island.

Tommy Oi held the Kaua’i seat for eight consecutive years and it will be vacant on April 25, 2022. The Hawai’i County seat is currently held by Chris Yuen and it will be vacant on July 1, 2022.

Ige’s office said both volunteer positions require preparation for and attendance at BLNR meetings on Oahu twice a month and more often as needed.

Ideal applicants should have these qualifications listed below:

Balanced and inclusive perspectives, committed to the conservation and protection and sustainable use of Hawai’i’s natural and cultural resources that are the public trust responsibilities of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR).

A background in conservation and natural resources

A background in real property law and land transactions

Interested applicants may apply online.