FILE – Rendering (subject to change) of the elevated pedestrian walkway along Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, Hawaii, June 1, 2021. (Hawaii Department of Transportation photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige released $5 million in funding for the elevated pedestrian walkway on Ala Moana Boulevard during the week of Monday, May 24, Hawaii House Speaker Scott Saiki announced.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation will work with Ward Villiage to build the walkway, according to Speaker Saiki.

Speaker Saiki says the walkway will give Oahu residents a safer route across Ala Moana Boulevard.

