HONOLULU (KHON2) — Next week is Hurricane Preparedness Week which runs from May 1st through May 7th.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will be holding informational webinars and pushing out valuable information for people to know.

Information like evacuation safe zones, when people should look for shelter, and a homeowner’s handbook to prepare for natural hazards will be discussed throughout the week.

Experts say with hurricane season comes the triple threat of storm surge, flooding, and wind damage. Now is the time to prepare your home for those hazards.

“Not only during storm season is it important to be proactive about drainage and wind damage, looking at your foundation, looking at cracks around the house, looking at possible settlement sinking issues,” said Damien Enright, President of Structural Systems Inc. “If we do get a hurricane, if we do get hit by a storm, that can just accelerate shifting and sinking so let’s look at those issues now and be proactive now to prevent a big big problem or issue later.”

When it comes to flooding, Structural Systems suggests looking around your house for any problem areas.

“Drainage is a big one that’s the first place to start. Make sure the soil around your house is sloping away from your home to get that water away so that minimizes those chances of flooding.” Enright said.

To prevent wind damage, there are simple tasks you can do that won’t cost you anything.

“You want to make sure around your yard is clear of any junk or clutter,” said Dennis Hwang a faculty member of the UH Sea Grant College Program. “Do that year around but it’s going to be helpful during hurricane season because that will reduce the wind risk. You don’t want flying wind-borne debris flying around the house.”

If a hurricane does hit, we may lose access to power and running water. It’s recommended to have enough supplies in your home to meet your need for at least 14 days.

Must-haves include:

– Water (one gallon per person per day)

– Non-perishable packaged or canned food with a non-electrical can opener

– Battery powered radio, flashlight, and plenty of extra batteries

– First aid kit, with family’s prescription medications

– COVID related supplies, including hand sanitizers and face masks; and more.

For more information on Hurricane preparedness tips you can find that by clicking here.