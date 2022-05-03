HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor Ige is the most recent Governor to chime in on the leaking of the Supreme Court’s draft to overturn Roe v. Wade.

His statement that was released on Twitter reads, “The landmark Roe v. Wade decision made by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1973 was the right decision. Any action to overturn the ruling is wrong. The State of Hawai’i and I, personally, support women’s reproductive rights, and a woman’s right to make her own healthcare decisions. No matter what the Supreme Court decides, I will fight to ensure a woman’s right to choose in the State of Hawai’i.”

Governors across the country are chiming in on the recent leak of the Supreme Court’s documents. California Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted Monday night that the state will be proposing an amendment to enshrine the right to choose in California constitution.

While some states have moved to protect abortion rights, others have their own added restrictions. Certain states have even passed “trigger laws,” which would automatically ban or severely limit abortion in the event that Roe is overturned.

States with trigger laws that would ban all or almost all abortions include Idaho, Utah, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Kentucky.

The leaked version was dated Feb. 10, and any revisions could modify the scope of the decision and its potential impact on other constitutional issues.

