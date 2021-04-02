Hawaii Gov. David Ige among 7 governors to call on Biden to lift $10K cap on tax deductions

(AP) — Seven Democratic governors are calling on President Joe Biden to lift the $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions that was a part of former President Donald Trump’s massive 2017 tax law.

In a letter sent the Democratic president Friday, they argued that Democratic-run states and their taxpayers were disproportionately targeted.

The letter comes a little more than a week after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen agreed to work with Congress on a way to remedy the “inequities” the cap has caused.

The governors of Connecticut, New Jersey, California, Hawaii, Illinois, New York and Oregon sent the letter.

