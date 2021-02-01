Hawaii GOP chairwoman resigns following QAnon controversy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Head of the Hawaii Republican party, Shirlene DelaCruz Ostrov, has officially resigned after four years as Chair.

The announcement comes after a few questionable tweets were posted to the official Hawaii GOP twitter account, which many say showed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory.

One of the tweets read:

We should make it abundantly clear — the people who subscribed to the Q fiction, were largely motivated by a sincere and deep love for America. Patriotism and love of County should never be ridiculed. Official Twitter of the Hawaii GOP

Hawaii GOP officials have since deleted the tweet, which was posted by Hawaii GOP Vice Chairman Edwin Boyette. Boyette resigned after the party received local, national and international criticism.

A week following the post, Ostrov offered her resignation saying that the Republican Party was “redefining itself.”

I believe the policies of the last four years will stand the test of time. But having won many battles to continue improving America through conservative principles, we are at a crossroads. Since our 46th President was inaugurated, our party is redefining itself. We have a stark but important choice to make: either we rededicate ourselves to our Constitution and continue to defend and uphold our best American institutions and traditions or we get distracted by conspiracy theories and social media wars. Shirlene DelaCruz Ostrov, Hawaii GOP Chairwoman

In a news release sent out Sunday night, the Republican Party of Hawaii said the posted tweets were unauthorized and that Ostrov decided to resign to “allow the party to recover from the controversy and focus on fighting for policies that improve the quality of life for Hawaii’s hardworking families.”

First Vice Chair Boyd Ready will serve as acting Chair in Ostrov’s place. The party is expected to elect a new Chair and Executive Committee in May 2021. In the meantime, the Hawaii GOP says Ostrov will serve on the Executive Committee as Immediate Past Chair to assist with future party efforts.