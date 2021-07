HONOLULU (KHON2) – A 10-year-old from Haleiwa won the Royal International Miss Sweetheart pageant held in Orlando, Florida.

Roxanne Tandal is the first Hawaii girl to win the title in the pageant’s 10 year history.

The fifth grader at Wheeler Elementary had to do a week of competitions before the final day on Saturday, July 17.

Organizers say there were 43 competitors in this division.

She won scholarship money, an international cruise, trips around the nation, shopping sprees and other prizes.