Hawaii girl to become one of nation’s first female Eagle Scouts

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaii girl from the Boy Scouts of America Aloha Council will make history on Feb. 21 as she becomes a member of the nation’s first female Eagle Scouts, a prestigious achievement attained by some of the country’s most noteworthy figures.

Kimi Nelson, a high school student from Oahu is among hundreds of young women who will make up the Inaugural Class of female Eagle Scouts. The momentous occasion is scheduled to be streamed via Facebook live at 3 p.m.

The “Be The Change” virtual celebration will highlight the service, leadership and groundbreaking accomplishments of the first female Eagle Scouts.

“What better way to mark 111 years of Scouting than with a celebration of our very first female Eagle Scouts in the Aloha Council,” said Jesse Lopez, Aloha Council Scout Executive. “Earning the rank of Eagle Scout takes hard work and perseverance, and we are honored to recognize Kimi and Larissa for this significant accomplishment and for continuing to find opportunities to serve their communities despite the pandemic.”

