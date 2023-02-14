WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Robotics teams in Hawai’i are accelerating and making their mark on the world.

Now, there is an all-girl robotics team out of Waipahu who won the state championship and is now advancing to the VEX Robotics World Championship.

“The team spent hundreds of hours designing, programming, and competing with their robot in order to become the best in the state, and their efforts paid off on January 28th when they took the title of Teamwork Challenge Champions!” said Timothy Ames.

The brilliant group of 5th and 6th grade girls are going to the world championship in Dallas, Texas in April. They have a GoFundMe page setup to raise money for their robotics adventure so you can help support them.