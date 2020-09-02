Hawaii girl dances her way to a MTV Video Music Award

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A local girl is representing Hawaii and coming off a huge win after the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

Mililani-native, Sienna Lalau is making some noise in Hollywood and around the world one dance move at a time.

Lalau is being recognized for her work on BTS’ music video for their hit song “On.” The 19-year-old earned her first ever MTV Video Music Award for best choreography.

“It was a great feeling but also a surprise,” said Sienna Lalau a choreographer at The Lab. “So it’s so many different emotions going on at once, but it was definitely one that I will forever remember.”

Lalau is no stranger to dancing with the stars. She’s worked with worldwide sensation BTS for two years now. She has also traveled around the world with Jenifer Lopez and worked alongside Justin Beiber to name a few.

“There is sometimes a lot of stress, you know trying to get it together and everything. But after it’s all done, you really sit there and you look back at it. You’re like, wow, we were really able to do that. That is so crazy.”

Lalau serves as one of the top choreographers at a Los Angeles based studio called “The Lab.”

While she currently lives in California, her heart still lies in Hawaii. She’ll be teaching a zoom class on Thursday to give back to the local dance community.

“I just wanted to really give back to my community back here in Hawaii. My dance community, because they have literally been so supportive of me and have just helped me grow up into the dancer and the person that I am today.”

Lalau’s zoom class will be hosted by the Vibe Dance Academy on Thursday at 5 p.m. HT.

For more information on how to sign up, click here.

