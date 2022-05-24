HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ala Moana Center performances are starting in another step toward normalcy, but some places are putting mask requirements back in place as COVID cases rise.

You’ll be able to enjoy free performances at Ala Moana Center’s center stage of keiki hula, the royal Hawaiian band and musical guests from across the country as you’re shopping. Click here for the performance schedule.

Although places are moving forward, others are being a little more cautious as COVID cases get higher, requiring masks indoors. UH campuses are requiring masks in not only classrooms but all indoor locations. These places include libraries, the bookstore, restaurants, and indoor sporting events.

Summer Fun is another place where kids are required to wear masks. Nathan Serota with the Department of Parks and Recreation said “so that means anytime they are inside or in a vehicle being transported to and from Summer Fun locations they are going to be required to wear masks. When they go outside mask wearing is going to be voluntary. So, if they want to take it off, they can.”

They also offer full refunds to families that wish to pull their kids out of Summer Fun because of this change.

We really want to apologize to parents that we had to implement this policy after most of them had registered their kids for the summer fun program. With that in mind we will be offering refunds to parents who want to pull their kids out in light of this mask mandate. Nathan Serota

Parents have until the start of the program to get their full refund. click here for more information on Summer Fun.