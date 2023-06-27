HONOLULU (KHON2) — As Aloha Stadium patiently awaits its demolition, the metal mecca’s legacy will continue to echo throughout history.

Since the early 1990s, the myriad of events hosted there have been meticulously captured and stored. These cherished moments will soon be accessible to all online.

Those looking for a nostalgic trip can expect a stroll down memory lane. Akin to the Al Bundy spirit in many of us, Hawaii may be on the brink of offering one of the most expansive opportunities to do so.

The entire archive of Aloha Stadium is now under the stewardship of the state archives, which is dedicated to converting thousands of hours of tapes and DVDs into an online format for public enjoyment.

From 1991 to 2019, the archive covers a gamut of events, including high school commencements, soccer, baseball, and football games. If it happened at Aloha Stadium, the state archives has it covered.

State Archivist Adam Jansen shared, “Those events are some of the most profound in your life. They stick with you for the rest of your life.”

These recordings come courtesy of Stadium Stars, a program that enabled budding announcers to hone their skills by broadcasting these events.

Local broadcasters like Rich Miano, University of Hawaii football color commentator, participated in the program.

“Aloha Stadium is iconic. And part of being iconic is having this available. Once it hits social media, there’s going to be a lot of people wanting to see these videos,” said Miano.

The ultimate goal is to upload all the content onto the state archive’s website. However, with a mountain of footage to process, this is no small feat.

“There are 225 banker-sized boxes of videotape that need to be digitized,” Jansen explained. “Each one has to be done in real-time. We have decades of work ahead of us as it’s 30 years’ worth of recordings.”

Due to the colossal volume of footage, they are in dire need of assistance with volunteers.

Jansen added, “We need someone who is comfortable with a keyboard, as they’re going to have to do some indexing to find these things again.”

All the footage will be available for the public to stream and share freely, providing throwback Thursdays for many.

“The chance to go back, relive that experience, and more importantly, share it with your keiki is a golden opportunity,” said Jansen. “If they’re sick and tired of hearing the stories, make them watch it. Then, they’ll understand!”

For those interested in volunteering, send an email to the Hawaii State Archives at archives@hawaii.gov.