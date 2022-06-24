HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiʻi State Public Charter School Commission has approved the applications for two new charter schools.



Namahana School which will be located in Kalihiwai on Kauaʻi and Kūlia Academy located in Kalihi on Oʻahu.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Namahana School will eventually serve students from 7th grade to 12th grade.

The school will utilize ʻāina-based learning and give students the opportunity to gain real-world experiences through mentorships, internships and uluʻāina (field studies).

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Kūlia Academy will focus on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) and ultimately serve students from 6th to 12th grade.

Both schools will have up to two years to open their doors to students.