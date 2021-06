HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Gas will be acquired by Argo Infrastructure Partners, LP.

The takeover will be complete next year if approved by the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission.

Argo says the number of employees at the company will not change.

Employee wages will remain the same and the union relationship will continue.

Hawaii Gas’ other businesses such as the Waihonu Solar Farm will also be acquired by Argo.