Hawaii gas prices unaffected by Middle East tensions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii gas prices continued their stable pattern as oil prices dropped back to their lowest levels in a month following no further military action to date between the U.S. and Iran, according to the AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch.

Thursday’s statewide average price is $3.66 a gallon, which is the same as last week, also the same as a month ago and 38 cents higher than on this date a year ago, according to GasPrices.AAA.com.

In Honolulu, the average price for regular is $3.53, which is the same price as last week, also the same as a month ago and 42 cents higher than on this date last year. The Hilo average price is $3.78, which is two cents higher than a week ago, two cents higher than on this date last month and 48 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

In Kahului, the average price is $3.84, which is the same as last Thursday, also the same as a month ago and 19 cents higher than on this date a year ago. Lihue’s average price for regular is $3.89, which is the same as last Thursday, two cents higher than last month and 36 cents higher than a year ago.

“At this time last year, Hawaii drivers had experienced nine straight weeks of gas price drops, but unfortunately that is not happening this year,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaii general manager.

