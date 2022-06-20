HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Average gasoline prices in Honolulu have risen to 4.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.43 per gallon, according to Gasbuddy.

Gasbuddy sent out a survey to 214 gas stations in Honolulu. The survey said prices in Honolulu are 19.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand at $1.56 per gallon higher than a year ago. Meanwhile, the price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.80 per gallon.

The cheapest gas station price was set at $4.99 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive hit $6.08, a difference of $1.09 on Sunday, June 20.

Gas prices for other places in the nation:

Hawaii- $5.55/g, up 7.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $5.47/g.

Oakland- $6.50/g, down 5.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $6.55/g.

San Francisco- $6.54/g, down 9.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $6.63/g.

“Finally some relief! For the first time in nine weeks, gasoline prices have fallen, following a broad sell-off in oil markets last week, pushing the national average back under the $5 level with most states seeing relief at the pump,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Patrick De Haan said “I’m hopeful the trend may continue this week, especially as concerns appear to be mounting that we may be on the cusp of an economic slowdown, putting downward pressure on oil. But the coast isn’t yet entirely clear.”

He concluded, “We could see the national average fall another 15 to 30 cents, if we’re lucky, by the time fireworks are flying, barring any unexpected shutdowns at a time when the market is extremely sensitive to such.”

To view Gasbuddy’s data, click here.