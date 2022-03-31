HONOLULU (KHON2) — In just one week, Hawaii’s average price for regular unleaded gas increased by 11 cents causing residents to pay about $5.20 a gallon — a new record for the state — according to AAA Hawaii.

However, the average national gas price stands at $4.23 a gallon, which decreased by one cent in one week.

“Oil prices jumped significantly from March 15 to March 22, which may be a major factor in local prices rising.” Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaii general manager.

On Thursday, March 31, President Joe Biden announced that he will release 1 million barrels of oil per day for six months to help control energy prices that have increased since the Ukraine and Russia war began.

However, Sumida said it will likely not directly affect Hawaii’s oil supply, but “it could lower local gas prices if it helps to decrease overall oil prices.”

As of March 31, the average gas price for Honolulu is $5.11, which is 11 cents higher than last week, 65 cents higher than a month ago and $1.55 higher than the price on this date in 2021.

For Hilo, the average gas price is $5.25, which is 14 cents higher than last week, 72 cents higher than a month ago and $1.44 higher than a year ago.

In Kahului, the average gas price is $5.30, which is 10 cents higher than last week, 61 cents higher than last month and $1.53 higher than a year ago.

In Lihue, the average gas price is $5.38, which is eight cents higher than last week, 59 cents higher than last month and $1.50 higher than a year ago.