Hawaii gas prices highest since November 2018

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s average gasoline prices are at a high, said AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The company said not since November 2018 has Honolulu seen average prices for regular gas at $3.61 and Kahului at $3.77. April 8’s average price for regular unleaded was $3.71 a gallon, which is up two cents from last Thursday, 22 cents higher than a month ago, and 40 cents higher than the average last year on the same date.

“We are seeing increased demand combined with oil prices not seen since early January 2020,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaii general manager. “However, oil prices have been declining in recent days due to fear of reduced demand in Europe and Africa because of pandemic-related shutdowns. We’ll have to see if that tempers prices in this state.”