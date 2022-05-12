HONOLULU (KHON2) — The AAA Hawaii said the average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaii was $5.31 on Thursday, May 12.

According to AAA Hawaii, it increased by four cents more than last week and is just a fraction below yesterday’s new state record price.

The average national gas price is $4.42 — 17 cents higher than a week ago.

Hawaii gas prices rose more slowly than in other states this past week, but unfortunately continue to set new records.” LIANE SUMIDA, AAA HAWAII GENERAL MANAGER

Here is a list of average gas prices for regular unleaded gasoline by island compared to a week ago:

$5.20 — Honolulu, Oahu — increased by four cents $5.36 — Hilo, Hawaii — increased by five cents $5.44 — Kahului, Maui — increased by two cents $5.61 — Lihue, Kauai — increased by eight cents

According to Sumida, premium gasoline has become even more expensive than regular-grade gasoline.

Sumida recommends using less expensive regular gasoline if a person’s vehicle is not required to use premium gasoline.