Hawaii gas prices continue to climb, yet lower than 2011

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to AAA Hawaii, in the first week of November, the average gas price in Hawai’i is $4.34, which is up to four cents from the last week of October.

AAA Hawaii said the average national gas price is at $3.42, which is two cents up from last week. The oil prices remain above $80 per barrel.

However, according to AAA Hawaii, Honolulu’s regular gas prices averaged at $4.48 in 2011, which is 22 cents higher than Honolulu’s average gas price for the first week of this month.

In April of 2011, Hilo’s regular gas prices were averaged at $4.76, 40 cents more than Hilo’s average gas price in November of 2021.

AAA Hawaii also reported that Kahului’s regular gas prices were averaged at $4.87 in April of 2011, 47 cents more than Kahului’s average gas price for the first week of November.

Finally, in May of 2011, Lihue’s regular gas prices were averaged at $4.98, which is 41 cents more than Lihue’s average price for this week.