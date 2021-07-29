Hawaii gas prices average $4.09 this week, remain steady

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $4.09, according to the AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch. Compared to last week, this price is the same as Thursday, July 22, eight cents higher than in June and 85 cents higher than on July 29, 2020.

The average price of regular unleaded gas in Honolulu is $4.02, which is also the same as last week and eight cents higher than in June. However, this price is 96 cents more than what it was on this date last year.

In Hilo, average gas price is $4.13, and Kahului’s average is $4.11 — which is only one cent higher from a week ago. Additionally, Lihue’s average gas price is the highest in the state at $4.31.