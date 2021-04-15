Hawaii gas prices almost 50 cents higher than 2020

File – A gasoline station attendant pumps gas in this July 13, 2006 file photo in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch reported the statewide average price for a gallon of gas was $3.75 on Thursday, April 15, 2021, a 49-cent jump when compared to the statewide average on the same date in 2020.

Thursday’s average was 20 cents higher than the average price of gas in March 2021.

The general manager of AAA Hawaii believes vaccinations and the resulting increase in tourism is the reason for the increased prices.

“Although oil prices have stayed relatively flat for the past month, we haven’t seen a slowdown in our local gas price increases. We believe more vaccinations and more tourist visits are increasing demand for gasoline.” Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaii general manager

The current average price per gallon of $3.75 is four cents higher then the average price per gallon on Thursday, April 8, 2021.

