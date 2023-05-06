HONOLULU (KHON2) — University of Hawaii volleyball fans were on the edge of their seats at Giovanni Pastrami’s to root on the ‘Bows.

Folks said the national exposure — for the third year in a row — is great for UH.

Fans were holding their breath, practically for the entire game.

“Oh, man, it is a nail-biter! But you know what, Hawaii, let’s go, let’s do it,” said Wayne Gabaylo.

Hawaii also went to the national championship in 2018 and lost in four sets.

Fans told KHON2 it has been great since then.

“Amazing,” said Shoko Burkett. “You know, because I went to watch the Long Beach national championship game and we lost, right? And since then, like, they have been playing amazing!”

You know, like the semifinal was a nail biter but they pulled it off, this one too, you know, they are just up and down, up and down.” Shoko Burkett, UH volleyball fan

One local color commentator — who has covered the game for 39 years — said this one was for the history books.

“One of the best finals ever,” said Spectrum color commentator Chris McLachlin, “and I’ve seen maybe 50 of them. And it was amazing, the quality of play on both sides, I mean, either side could’ve won.”

McLachlin was especially proud of the second set where Hawaii won 33-31 after trailing 19-13.

“Who comes back from 19-15 and rallies in volleyball? Nobody,” McLachlin said. “Except the Rainbow Warriors today. It was amazing to watch.”

Even though the result was not what locals hoped for, McLachlin said the exposure of a national championship game for three years straight is huge for UH.

“It is great for tourism, it’s great for recruiting, that’s for sure,” he said. “They’ve embraced the local culture and the local culture I think has embraced them.”

The ‘Bows need to know Hawaii will be ready next year to keep on cheering, even though the loss stings now.

“Don’t let those negative emotions sneak in too much, but be proud and happy that you represented Hawaii well and represent yourselves well. And it’s been a great, amazing three-year run,” McLachlin said.