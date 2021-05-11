Hawaii football legend Colt Brennan was beloved by fans on, off the field

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Colt Brennan’s successful football career gained him quite a fan base.

From autograph tours drawing hundreds of fans that were willing to wait in line for hours to memorabilia selling for hundreds of dollars on eBay, Brennan’s legacy lives on for the fans who never stopped believing.

The tragic loss of a legend has struck the Hawaii community, including the University of Hawaii ohana.

“Colt cared about people and he’s a warrior. He’s one of ours and you can hear a lot of great things from his teammates about what a great teammate he was,” said David Matlin, UH Athletics director.

UH Football superfan Helen Furukawa was saddened to learn about Colt’s death. She went to grab her copy of “The Perfect Season,” as soon as she heard the news. Furukawa said, Colt brought out the fans.

“Fair-weather fans and old-timers like us. Look at the picture of the stands, you don’t see that anymore and it was something you looked forward to every game,” said Furukawa. “It was a fun time, good time to be there especially when you win haha.”

Another superfan calls Colt his hero. He remembers how the athlete would never turn down an autograph and always posed for pictures. He also will never forget when Colt announced he was staying at UH for his senior year.

“I swear I ran and I screamed like a girl. People coming out of the office saying what’s happening? I was like Colt Brennan is staying! Colt Brennan is staying! I was so ecstatic,” said Shane Agno.

Superfans flew to New Orleans to be a part of the Sugar Bowl.

“Just partying with the fans, celebrating our season. It was definitely a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Agno.

“He was just so good at quarterback and if you have a winning season, it’s especially good, right? He was just so good,” said Furukawa.

KHON2 asked her what she thought about the Sugar Bowl.

“You know, I can’t remember very much. I know we lost, that’s all I remember haha,” said Furukawa.

Fans share their condolences to the family as they hold on to the good memories.

“I know he’s been through some dark times recently but I don’t see Colt like that,” said Agno.