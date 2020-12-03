Hawaii Foodbank Kauai seeks emergency food donations

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — In an effort to continue providing food assistance to Kauai residents, Hawaii Foodbank Kauai is asking community members for emergency food donations.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Hawaii Foodbank Kauai has distributed 1,710,706 pounds of food to Kauai families.

Now, the Foodbank says its Kauai warehouse currently has about an eight-day supply of food.

“While our inventory is not ideal, we are not in danger of not responding to the community’s needs,” said Wes Perreira, Hawaii Foodbank Kauai Director. “That said, we could use a boost of food donations from those who may have the resources to donate during the holiday season.”

For more information or to make a donation, click here or call 482-2224.