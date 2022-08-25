HONOLULU (KHON2) — Food Drive Day is Saturday, Aug. 27 and Hawaii Foodbank is hosting its annual flagship fundraising event.
Hawaii Foodbank is encouraging the public to participate by donating or buying an official Hawaii Foodbank t-shirt, collect food or monetary donations.
Donations collected can be dropped off at any of these four drop off sites:
- Waterfront Plaza
- Town Center of Mililani
- Waiokeola Congregational Church
- Windward City Shopping Center
The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27 starting at 8 a.m. through 2 p.m.